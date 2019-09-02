Tributes to mystic Pashto poet Rahman Baba

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar while paying glowing tributes to mystic Pashto poet Rahman Baba said he preached love and led a simple life as worldly possessions meant nothing to him. The seminar was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre (Khana-e-Farhang Iran) in collaboration with the Rahman Adabi Jirga. Iran's Consul General Mohammad Baqir Begi, Iranian Cultural Centre Director Mahran Sikandaryan, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Elahi, Dr Fakharul Islam and others attended the seminar.