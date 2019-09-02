Naegleria Fowleri: Awareness must to avoid losses from brain-eating bug

Rawalpindi: The infection of the brain caused by Naegleria fowleri has so far claimed at least 12 lives in Karachi this year however the infection has not been given due attention nor is being considered as a serious threat for population in this region of the country and also no advisory has so far been issued to the hospitals even.

Also almost nothing has so far been done by the concerned government authorities in the region to create awareness among public on how to avoid a rare but severe and generally fatal infection of the brain in humans, Naegleria fowleri.

Health experts believe that there is a need to give due attention to the infection by the authorities. The amoebic infection that has emerged as relatively a newer health threat in Pakistan is not highly prevalent but reporting of its recent cases once again in Karachi has triggered alarms.

The infection occurs after the entry of amoeba into body through nasal cavity that may bring changes in taste and smell, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and stiff neck. In severe cases when disease progresses, confusion, hallucinations, lack of attention, and coordination in body movements can easily be manifested ultimately leading to seizures or fits and death within 14 days of the infection.

Naegleria fowleri typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. The amoeba that causes the infection is also called as ‘brain-eating amoeba’, named after the most common complication produced by this infection, primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is usually a fatal complication. One cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water.

Studies reveal that it takes two to 15 days for symptoms to appear after N. fowleri amoebas enter the nose. Death usually occurs three to seven days after symptoms appear. The average time to death is 5.3 days from symptom onset. Only a handful of patients worldwide have been reported to have survived an infection.

So far, there is no specific treatment available for Naegleria fowleri infection nor any vaccine is available to prevent it. Many health experts believe that the only way to avoid the deadly infection is preventive measures. It is believed that over 95 per cent of the confirmed cases of the infection have to face death despite treatment.

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba and typically found in contaminated stagnant and contaminated water, such as ponds, lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It is also found in soil especially near the warm water discharges of industrial plants, and non-chlorinated or poorly chlorinated swimming pools. Rarely, it can appear in inadequately treated samples of home-based tap water that is not treated enough to be entirely potable, though this is not the usual method of contracting the illness unless the water is very deeply inhaled, usually deliberately.

According to experts, the only way to reduce the spread of infection is avoiding contact with contaminated sources and it possible through access to safe and chlorinated water sources. The best remedy to prevent Naegleria infection is chlorination of water. All water reservoirs including swimming pools must be chlorinated properly. Studies reveal that Naegleria fowleri amoebas love warm temperatures and are able to survive in water as hot as 45 degree centigrade.

These amoebas are found in warm lakes, ponds, and rock pits, mud puddles, warm, slow-flowing rivers, especially those with low water levels, untreated swimming pools and spas, untreated well water or untreated municipal water, hot springs and other geothermal water sources, thermally polluted water, such as runoff from power plants, aquariums, soil, including indoor dust.

Naegleria cannot live in salt water and cannot survive in properly treated swimming pools or in treated municipal water.