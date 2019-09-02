HEC announces Commonwealth scholarships

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for Commonwealth scholarships for the year 2020.

The scholarships are for masters and PhD programmes in the United Kingdom.

Funded by the UK Department for International Development, the Commonwealth Masters and PhD scholarships allow talented and motivated individuals to gain advanced knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are meant for those, who can't otherwise afford their studies in the UK.

The Commonwealth master's and PhD scholarships are for candidates from low and middle-income Commonwealth countries, for full-time masters and doctoral study in a UK University.

These scholarships are offered under six themes, including science and technology for development, strengthening health systems and capacity, promoting global prosperity, strengthening global peace, security, and governance, strengthening resilience and response to crises and access, inclusion and opportunity.

The scholarship programme will last one year for masters and three years for PhD programme starting from Fall 2020.