close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 2, 2019

Commuters, women, students demand safer transport in twin cities

National

A
APP
September 2, 2019

Islamabad: Civil society representatives, students and women commuters Tuesday demanded the authorities concerned to start a safer, cheaper and convenient transport service specially for working women.

According to them most of the women in twin cities were facing problems due to the lack of modest transport system. They were of the view that the authorities concerned should start an efficient service for considering their genuine demand.

A commuter, Sabiha said that the federal capital, a destination for many working women was lacking modest transport at various routes of the metropolis.

She said that they have to rely on public transport which was neither convenient at times inaccessible nor affordable.

She said that it was very hard for her to pay for taxi’s fare in her meagre salary and local transport lacked a hygienic and aesthetically pleasant environment.

Another commuter Tehreem said that in public transport there were only two seats reserved for women which were not sufficient for large number of working women.

She said that some time they have to bear the suspicious behaviour of conductor but remained silent. She demanded the quarter concerned to pay heed for their long standing issue of safer transport.

When contacted, a senior official of National Transport Research Centre, Miss Fauzia Sultana said that integrated approach required from institutions to resolve this issue. We were in coordination with all concerned department to evolve joint strategy , she stated.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan