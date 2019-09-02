PUC to mark September as month of stability, defence of Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council will observe September as a month of stability and defence of Pakistan and to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir.

During the month of September, Unity of Ummah conferences will be held all over the country assuring Kashmiris that Pakistan will not leave them at the mercy of the Indian atrocities.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference here Sunday at Lahore Press Club stated that the all-out effort would be made with the consent of all the religious organisations of the country to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Tahir Ashrafi announced that Pakistan Ulema Council had designed a schedule to highlight Kashmir issue by dispatching delegates of religious scholars to sensitise the world about atrocities of Indian forces in Held Kashmir. Tahir Ashrafi also announced that arrangements were being finalised with the mutual efforts of Pakistan Ulema Council and other religious groups to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram. He said that with the consent of all the religious organisations of the country, a unanimous Code of Code had been drafted to ensure peace and harmony in Muharram.

Violation of this code of conduct will not be tolerated, Tahir Ashrafi said, adding that "Ashra-e-Farooq-o-Hussain" will be observed from 1st Muharram to 10th Muharram. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that unanimous Code of Conduct for Muharram would prove a torchbearer for all the religious organisations to ensure peace and harmony in Muharram.