Punjab CM approves to abolish factories’ inspection

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved abolishing inspection of factories; however, the industrial units would be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme, according to a handout issued here Sunday.

The chief minister said that online registration facilities for the industry would be provided and directed the authorities concerned to finalise the process of online registration at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that industrial zoning would also be undertaken in the province and implementation committee had also been constituted for this purpose.

The committee, he mentioned, would submit comprehensive recommendations with regard to industrial zoning.

He said that giving an end to industrial inspection process would not only facilitate the industrialists but also ensure ease of doing business in the province, thus expediting industrialisation process and creating new employment and investment opportunities.