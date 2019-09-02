close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Punjab CM approves to abolish factories’ inspection

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved abolishing inspection of factories; however, the industrial units would be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme, according to a handout issued here Sunday.

The chief minister said that online registration facilities for the industry would be provided and directed the authorities concerned to finalise the process of online registration at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that industrial zoning would also be undertaken in the province and implementation committee had also been constituted for this purpose.

The committee, he mentioned, would submit comprehensive recommendations with regard to industrial zoning.

He said that giving an end to industrial inspection process would not only facilitate the industrialists but also ensure ease of doing business in the province, thus expediting industrialisation process and creating new employment and investment opportunities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan