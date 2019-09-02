ATM thief who went viral dies in police custody

FAISALABAD: A robber who went viral after his video stealing from an ATM in Faisalabad and then sticking his tongue out at the camera surfaced on the social media, died in police custody, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The suspect, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan a month after the video incident, passed away while he was in police custody. He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died. The DPO has ordered an inquiry into his death. Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera.