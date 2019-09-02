Marta Women FC pick 18 players after two-day trials

KARACHI: Karachi’s Marta Women FC picked 18 players after two-day trials conducted here at the SMB Fatima School at Garden on Sunday.

According to a club statement as many as 37 players took part in the trials conducted by coach Amber Hameed.

From the selected pool the club will select the best who would be inducted into the senior side for the National Women Championship to be held from September 16.

Amber said that she saw talented players.

She added that effort would be made to impart the selected players the best training.

The club president Raees Khan said the club would help the selected players learn the game in a cordial environment.