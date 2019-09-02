close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 2, 2019

Weary Kyrgios yearns for home but doesn’t want a ban

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2019

NEW YORK: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was dumped from the US Open on Saturday, falling to Russian Andrey Rublev and overheard saying he really didn’t want to be on the court.

Rublev advanced to a fourth-round match against Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 triumph.

“Nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is,” Kyrgios said.

A microphone caught Kyrgios commenting that he wanted to go home, which prompted Kyrgios to say, “I guess I’ve been on the road five and a half months now. It’s not easy.”

It didn’t get any easier with the ATP issuing a record $113,000 fine to Kyrgios for his actions at an event in Cincinnati.

And Kyrgios could face punishment for calling the ATP “corrupt” after a US Open victory, although he later tweeted a statement saying that was a poor choice of words for the issue of double standards he wanted to raise.

The ATP is investigating the remark as a major player violation, which could carry a possible suspension.

That would bring time off and a chance to head home.

“Would I welcome it? I don’t know if I look at it like that,” Kyrgios said. “I have no say in it. I guess it’s out of my control.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports