Nice depose Rennes to give Ratcliffe first victory

RENNES, France: Nice won for the first time under new ownership to draw level on points with leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday when they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Rennes.

The 2-1 win moved Nice onto nine point after four games, the same as Rennes as well as champions PSG and Angers, who both won earlier in the weekend. The Parisians already have a significant advantage in goal difference.

In the other early game on Sunday, last season’s runners up Lille lost 2-0 at Reims.

On Wednesday, in their first match after English petrochemical billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos completed his purchase of the club, Nice lost at home to Marseille.

That game was dominated by the over 10-minute suspension ordered by match officials as part of a crackdown on offensive chanting from French football authorities.

Nice started badly on Sunday at Roazhon Park.

Defender Gautier Lloris, the younger brother of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo, scored an own goal at a corner after 25 minutes.

The visitors dominated the second half and won a penalty when Benjamin Bourigeaud and Hamari Traore sandwiched Youcef Atal. Wylan Cyprien converted from the spot.

Nice won the game two minutes into added time. Racine Coly, at the far post from a corner, scored the winner with his knee.

In Champagne country, Lille finished with 10 men.

The game was still goalless when Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici received a second yellow card after 52 minutes.

The visitors conceded a penalty for a foul on Moussa Doumbia, and after a delay for video review, the winger converted in the 73rd minute.

In the 90th minute, Remi Oudin’s cross flew into the Lille net.

The visitors won a penalty deep into added time, but goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic pushed Jonathan Bamba’s spot kick onto the post.

New signing Renato Sanches was first to the rebound

but missed the goal.