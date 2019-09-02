Huge increase in players’ pay, prizes for 2019-2020 domestic season

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced huge incentives for players and teams for the 2019-2020 domestic season, saying it would inject over one billion rupees this season which starts from September 14 with Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“Despite a reduction in the number of teams, leading to a lesser number of matches, in the reformed domestic structure, the PCB will inject over Rs1 billion this season,” the PCB said.

“A heavy chunk from it has been allocated for the welfare of players by providing them with unprecedented remunerations, based on enhanced retainers, match-fees, allowances, and prize money which can bring a spike by more than Rs2 million in a player’s bank statement over the course of the upcoming season,” the Board said.

As per the new model, the six Cricket Associations will provide year-long contracts to 32 players each to provide them with stable income. The 192 contracted players will earn Rs600,000 a year on the basis of Rs50,000 monthly retainers. Previously, the regional cricketers at the first-class level only got match-fee, the Board said.

The PCB, this season, has also bettered the per match remunerations. A player in the playing XI in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class will get Rs75,000 as match fee as compared to the Rs50,000 for the 2018-2019 season.

Similarly, a player in the non-playing XI in the QT would claim Rs30,000 as compared to Rs12,000 which had been fixed for the 2018-2019 season.

The match fee for a player in the playing XI in the Pakistan One-day Cup has been increased from Rs35,000 to Rs40,000. A player in the same event in the non-playing XI will get Rs16,000 as compared to Rs8,750 which used to be given to a player last season.

The match fee for a player in the playing XI in the T20 Cup has been raised from Rs30,000 (last season) to Rs40,000. A player in the non-playing XI will receive Rs16,000 as compared to Rs7,500 which was given last year.

A player in the playing XI in the second XI side in the non first-class event will get a match fee of Rs30,000 as compared to the last season’s Rs8000. A player in the non-playing XI will get a match fee of Rs12,000 as compared to Rs2000 which was used to be given last season.

A player in the playing XI in One-day Cup will get a match fee of Rs15,000, while a player in the non-playing XI will claim Rs 6000.

The T20 Cup also follows the same match fee break-up (Rs15,000 playing XI and Rs6000 non-playing XI).

The breakdown of match fee for the under-19 sides: A player in playing XI in a three-day match will get Rs10,000 while a player in non-playing XI will claim Rs4000. Similarly, a player in the playing XI in One-day Cup will claim a match fee of Rs5000 while a player in the non-playing XI will claim Rs2000 match fee.

The 32 contracted players will also receive daily allowances, along with bed and breakfast at three- and four-star accommodations, lunch at the venues and economy-class flights (for inter-province travel).

“The prize money for the domestic events has also been increased manifold,” said the Board. “The winning prize money for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased by 233 per cent, along with a surge of 150 and 100 per cent in the winning prize money for Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and National T20 Cup,” the PCB said.

“The winners of the country’s premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will be awarded Rs10 million and the runners-up will get Rs5 million. Another Rs5 million will be handed out to tournament”s top-performers and the man-of-the-final will take Rs50,000 home.”

The winners of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and the National T20 Cup will get Rs5 million, and the runners-up will bag half of it. The man-of-the-final for both tournaments will be awarded Rs35,000. The top-performers for the apex one-day tournament will get a share from the pool of Rs250,000. For the T20 tournament, it would be from Rs100,000.

The new structure along with enhancing the quality of cricket at the first-class level is designed to improve the earnings of domestic cricketers, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

He added that for a long time the cricketers were deprived of the income that they rightfully deserved. “Our aim is to develop cricket as a career-option,” said Wasim.

The PCB wants the players at the lower rungs of the structure to take decent earnings home, he said. “I am hopeful that this increase in the income levels will not only encourage the cricketers at the periphery to work hard, but will also attract new players to the game,” Wasim added. The PCB will announce event fixtures on Monday (today).