Rocket hits Libyan airport

TRIPOLI: Rocket fire by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar against the Libyan capital’s sole functioning airport wounded four civilians overnight, the UN-recognised government said on Sunday.

The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane inbound from the Saudi Arabia, which was carrying pilgrims on their way back from Makkah.

Three pilgrims, including a woman, were among four civilians wounded, said Wedad Abu Niran, a spokesman for the UN-recognised Government of National Accord’s health ministry.

Airport director Lotfi al-Tabib said Mitiga’s runway was damaged and a Libyan Airlines plane was hit by shrapnel, putting it out of service.

Flights have been suspended “until further notice”, Tabib added.

The Tripoli-based GNA controls the former military airbase east of the city, which has been used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport suffered severe damage during fighting in 2014.