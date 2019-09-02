close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
AFP
September 2, 2019

Singapore PM threatens editor

World

AFP
September 2, 2019

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong threatened on Sunday the editor of an online publication with libel for repeating “false” allegations related to a bitter feud in the city-state’s founding family.

In a letter to Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), Lee’s press secretary demanded that the article on its website and Facebook page be taken down immediately.

The letter also asked TOC to issue a “full and unconditional apology” by Wednesday.

Should Xu fail to comply, “PM Lee will have no choice but to hand the matter over to his lawyers to sue to enforce his full rights in law,” said the letter signed by his press secretary.

Singapore is admired worldwide for its economic prosperity, but its leaders are criticised for curbs on civil rights, including using libel suits to silence critics.

