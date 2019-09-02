close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Help the poor

Newspost

 
September 2, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Health for the poor’ (August 31, 2019) by Adnan Maqsood. I agree with the writer’s points. Actually in Pakistan, health cards are necessary for poor people as opposed to the relatively better off government officials.

As such, it is should be the first priority of the ruling government to help the poor and needy people. This they can do by providing them with health cards.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor

