Trafficked

Human trafficking is a serious problem in Pakistan. In 2012, around 823 victims of human trafficking contacted shelters. Out of them 60 were children and three-quarters were female. There has been a great increase in the rate of trafficking which has placed our children in grave danger.

The biggest hindrance in eliminating this problem in Pakistan is corrupt officials. These officials don’t let the government organizations work as honestly as required. I pledge to the government of Pakistan to please take serious notice of this problem. We need proper education facilities and rehabilitation centres for the affected people. The government should also work on creating more jobs and eliminate unemployment so that people don’t get entrapped by these traffickers. We need to work on improving the quality of life of our current generation so that the future of Pakistan can be secured and we can prosper as a healthy and successful nation worldwide.

Mubeen Shabbir

Karachi