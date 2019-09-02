Missing parking

This refers to the letter, ‘Changing times’ (August 31, 2019) by Sqn-Ldr (r) Tariq M Malik. I appreciate the writer highlighted the issue of traffic violence. The major cause behind traffic jams is the dearth of parking.

Corrective measures have to be taken regarding the issue of parking so that we don’t end up facing any tragic casualties in any cities of the country.

A Waheed

Kech