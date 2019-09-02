close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Missing parking

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter, ‘Changing times’ (August 31, 2019) by Sqn-Ldr (r) Tariq M Malik. I appreciate the writer highlighted the issue of traffic violence. The major cause behind traffic jams is the dearth of parking.

Corrective measures have to be taken regarding the issue of parking so that we don’t end up facing any tragic casualties in any cities of the country.

A Waheed

Kech

