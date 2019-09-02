Better control

The government has decided to privatize a number of remaining engineering industrial units including the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), Pakistan Engineering Co Ltd (PECO) and Sind Engineering Pvt Ltd (SEL). The rationale for retaining these units with the public sector was that these are important strategic industries contributing largely towards industrialization and import substitution, whereas the private sector has not demonstrated significant investment in the engineering industry in the past. Earlier, the attempts made to privatize these industrial units had failed. It was therefore expected that these industrial units, which have under-performed primarily due to poor governance and management failures, would be restructured and made economically viable by the present government.

Apparently, the government has neither vision nor political will to manage these units. Therefore, the government is working out a plan to hand over Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) to the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), an arm of the armed forces. Reportedly, the SPD has already carried out due diligence and decided to take control. About a year ago, the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), the pioneering heavy engineering industry, had also been transferred to the SPD. Likewise, it is reported that the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) has also been taken out of the privatization list, and is now managed by the SPD. In the same spirit, the government will be well-advised to hand over also PSM, the only integrated steel mill, to the SPD, rather than to prospective land-grabbers. According to press reports, the SPD team has carried out due diligence of the PSM.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad