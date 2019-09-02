close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Who’s equal?

September 2, 2019

That everyone is equal in the eyes of the law seems a myth in our country. There is clearly one set of rules for the rich and powerful and another set for ordinary citizens of Pakistan. While an ordinary citizen can rot in jail for years without even getting a chance to appear before court, the rich and powerful can either escape the country, get pre-arrest bail, or get VIP treatment in jail. Most surprising is that the moment a big politician or a powerful person is arrested, he/she falls sick. Politicians running hectic political campaigns in a moment fall prey to a mysterious sickness that only strikes when there is a risk of arrest.

Currently, all the politicians facing trial or investigation are crying victimization. Those in jail are falling prey to the mysterious jail related sickness. However, I would like to commend Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail, who are bravely facing the charges and have not tried to hide behind any excuse. Those who are not sick are complaining about lack of facilities in jail as if they are not under arrest, but on vacation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

