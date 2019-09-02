From strength to strength

There is no denying the fact that access to a secure, affordable and reliable accommodation is a pre-condition to women economic empowerment. Keeping this in mind, the Punjab government is working to make that happen. The provincial government has established a Women Hostel Authority (WHA), the first of its kind in Pakistan. This is a ground-breaking initiative that will enhance women’s access to public services and help them foster their potential in an enabling and safe environment.

Likewise, despite a steady rise in the share of women, especially mothers, in the workforce, these working women have to face many difficulties regarding the upbringing of their children. To address this issue, the government has decided to establish day-care centres in 28 private institutions at a cost of Rs250 million. The establishment of the WHA and the daycare centres is certainly a meaningful effort towards enhancing women’s participation and access to economic opportunities but the need of the hour is to plan more and more such projects for the facilitation and welfare of working women in the province. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by action. Women have shown their worth as leaders and administrators, and that time is not far off when Pakistan will have at the helm of affairs women who will lead the country from strength to strength.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore