City await news over Laporte’s knee injury

BRIGHTON: Manchester City are waiting to learn the extent of Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury after the defender was carried off in Saturday’s convincing defeat of Brighton.

Laporte left the field on a stretcher after mistiming a challenge on Adam Webster late in the first half of the champions’ 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Manager Pep Guardiola admitted after the game the situation “doesn’t look good” but a full prognosis was still to be delivered.

The injury took the gloss off what was otherwise a comfortable afternoon for City. Kevin De Bruyne set the tone for a dominant display by opening the scoring after 68 seconds before the in-form Sergio Aguero struck twice and Bernardo Silva added another goal late on.

To their credit, Brighton did try to attack City but the visitors were outclassed as Guardiola’s side won without hitting top gear. “It was a nice game from us,” said midfielder Fernandinho, who was pressed into action in defence after Laporte’s exit.

“They caused a few problems for us and that’s why the Premier League is so special - any team can cause a problem. The level of concentration has to be high. I’m so pleased for the way we played today and the result.”