Muharram security

With the start of the month of Muharram, one of the holiest times of the year for all Muslims, the security dimension naturally has to be taken into consideration given the attacks on Ashura Day processions in the past. Over the last few years, we have had relative calm on Ashura itself, but this does not mean the security measures can be allowed to slip up. Indeed, security forces need to be more vigilant than ever before. Already, last Friday a doctor belonging to the Shia community was shot dead in Karachi; the police have not ruled out sectarian reasons. These days, social media allows hatred to be spread at a quicker pace than at any time in the past and there are reports that this has already begun to happen.

What is vital is that the Shia community be assured it is safe and able to carry out its mourning without the ugly cloud of fear which has hung over our country for too long, with sectarian hatred having claimed too many lives since the early 1990s. Extremist groups such as the Laskhar-e-Jhangvi have attacked Shias ferociously both through physical weapons and through literature disseminated at various places. The traditional method of banning certain clerics from speaking is pointless given that their remarks can so easily be broadcast over social media or any other communication devices.

It is important also to remind the people of the country that the tragic death of Imam Hussain at Karbala and the valiant struggle that took place there is one of the most poignant and glorious chapters in Muslim history. All Muslims have traditionally mourned the events. In the past, sabeels were set up by Sunnis for Shia processionists who marched through the streets of Lahore and other cities. There was also a strongly built tradition that joyous events were not marked by Muslims during the month. Even in comparatively liberal homes, open celebration was frowned upon. This respect for the beliefs of other sects and groups needs to be restored. It is the only way to build harmony in our country and ensure that in Muharram this month and in the years to come, there is no violence or terrorism or ugly sectarian bloodshed.