Gove won’t say if govt will abide by law barring no deal

LONDON: Cabinet heavyweight Michael Gove has refused to confirm the government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit if it is forced through by Tory rebels and the opposition this week.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also said that some food prices would increase in the event of withdrawal from the EU without an agreement with Brussels.

Pressed repeatedly on whether the government would abide by a successful bid by Commons opponents to pass legislation preventing a no-deal withdrawal on October 31, Gove told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Let’s see what the legislation says. You’re asking me about a pig in a poke. And I will wait to see what legislation the opposition may try to bring forward.”

Gove added: “For me, the most important thing is to bear in mind actually, we already have legislation in place which an overwhelming majority of MPs voted for. We already have an EU Withdrawal Act, we already have the notice on Article 50, the process by which we leave the EU.”

The comments come ahead of another pivotal week in the Commons and an expected clash when opponents of no deal look set to try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda to push through legislation delaying Brexit beyond October 31. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Gove’s stance was “breathtaking”. He tweeted: “For ministers not to confirm that this government will accept and comply with legislation lawfully passed is breathtaking. The Prime Minister must make a statement on this straightaway. No government is above the law.”

Tory MP Guto Bebb said Gove’s comments were “a disgrace to our democracy”. The former minister added: “This government’s unprecedented willingness to flout the rules is a disgrace to our democracy.

“Not only are they suspending Parliament to try to force through a disastrous no-deal but now they are suggesting that even if Parliament passed a law requiring the government to avoid no-deal, they might simply ignore it. Our very democracy is now under threat from Boris Johnson and his government.”

Jon Trickett, Labour’s shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, said any move to ignore an act of Parliament “would be a full-blown attack on our constitution”. Johnson is meeting Tory whips on Sunday to discuss tactics for the week ahead, a government source told PA news agency.

The source said: “The PM has made clear he will deliver Brexit on October 31 come what may and in all circumstances. We are not commenting on hypothetical legislative outcomes.” Leading Tory rebel and former justice secretary David Gauke said he was holding discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday regarding the Brexit agenda. Gauke told Sky News: “I want to hear from him as to what is his plan to deliver a deal. When are we putting forward proposals to deal with this backstop issue?

“And I want to hear how he plans to deliver the legislation if we get a deal by October 31, because at the moment, frankly, I can’t see how he’s got time to do that.” Pressed on whether there would be shortages of fresh food as a result of a no-deal Brexit, Gove said: “Everyone will have the food they need.” He added: “No, there will be no shortages of fresh food.” Asked if food prices would increase, Gove said: “I think that there are a number of economic factors in play. “Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down.”