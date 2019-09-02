Food, medicine shortage worsens, as IOK lockdown enters 28th day

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The shortage of food and medicine in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued to worsen, as incessant curfew and communications blackout across the disputed territory entered the 28th day on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Valley has remained cut off from the rest of the world since India stripped the region of its autonomy earlier this month. Internet, mobile, landline services remain cut. Publication of local newspapers also remains suspended.

Shops and business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, remain empty of students despite Indian authorities’ insistence that they opened the primary, middle and high schools in the territory.

The people of the Kashmir Valley are facing an acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to the curfew and blockade.

Principal Secretary of occupied Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, confirmed to the media that over 4,500 people have been arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). These 4,500 people are among 10,000 Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth who have been arrested since August 5 when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir police confirmed that more than 300 incidents of protests took place over the past three weeks, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area. France-based wire service AFP reported earlier, citing an Indian government source that there were more than 500 protests in the disputed territory.

According to the police report, the incidents occurred between August 5 and August 7 after the abrogation of the provisions in Article 370 and the bifurcation. Around 22 such incidents took place in Pulwama and 18 in Baramulla. On August 17, the Valley recorded 24 such incidents, the highest number of incident in a single day.

Areas of Safakadal, Soura and Nigeen in Srinagar have witnessed the maximum number of protests since the clampdown, ahead of the August 5 announcement. At least 30 incidents have been reported from Safakadal, while Soura has reported 20 and the Nigeen area 15.

In the month of August, Indian troops have killed 16 Kashmiris — including a young boy and a woman. According to the data issued by the Kashmir Media Service’s Research Section, the killings rendered a woman widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, 366 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and tear gas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. Fourteen women were sexually assaulted and 31 residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during the siege and search operations in the month.