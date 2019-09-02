US, Taliban on ‘threshold’ of deal, says Khalilzad

KABUL: The US and the Taliban are on the brink of striking a deal after 18 years of war, Washington’s top negotiator said on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Kabul where he was to meet with Afghan officials.

The apparent progress at the latest round of talks to conclude in Doha came even as the Taliban launched a broad offensive on the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, and violence flared in a neighbouring province.

“We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honourable and sustainable peace,” tweeted Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

His comment came just hours after Afghan security forces said they had cleared Kunduz of Taliban fighters, who on Saturday launched a broad assault on the provincial capital in a bid to score a repeat of a 2015 takeover.

Afghan forces, backed with local and US air power, were able to stop the city falling and repel the Taliban, but 20 troops and five civilians were killed, officials said.

The brazenness of the assault was highlighted by a suicide bomber blowing himself up and killing police spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini as he briefed reporters on the fighting. At least 10 others were also killed, officials said. In 2015 the Taliban overwhelmed local forces and briefly seized Kunduz, and it was only retaken by Afghan forces with US air support.

Fighting also broke out on Sunday in Pul-e Khumri, the capital of neighbouring Baghlan province, but officials said the situation was “under control”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously said he hoped a peace deal would be finalised before September 1, ahead of Afghan polls due September 28.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, said on Saturday a deal was “near to finalised” but did not specify what obstacles remain.

The deal would pave the way to “a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country,” Khalilzad said. He did not say if he had a finalised text to show Afghan authorities, but several officials have hinted in recent days that moving talks to Kabul could signal a positive outcome. The apparent final phase of talks follows an excruciating few months for Afghans.

The war-torn nation’s people have watched on largely voiceless as US negotiators cut a deal with the Taliban while largely sidelining the government of President Ashraf Ghani.