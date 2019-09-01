UN chief expresses solidarity with Ebola-hit DR Congo

GOMA, DR Congo: UN chief Antonio Guterres started a three-day tour of the Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, expressing "solidarity" with a region ravaged by violence and an Ebola epidemic.

The secretary general first visited Goma, the capital of North Kivu province which is trying to roll back an epidemic of Ebola that has claimed more than 2,000 lives in a year.

Guterres was received by Leila Zerrougui, his special representative in the DR Congo. The two did not shake hands, in line with protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious and potentially fatal disease.

Guterres said he had come to express his support "with the armed forces of DRC in the fight against terrorism" which represents "a threat not only for the Congo but the whole of Africa."

The UN peacekeeping mission in the country known by its French acronym MONUSCO comprises some 16,000 troops and has an annual budget of over $1 billion. A total of 130 militias and armed groups roam the North and South Kivu provinces of DR Congo, a vast country the size of western continental Europe.

Guterres was due to visit a centre for demobilised former militia fighters in Goma. According to the Group of Experts on Congo from New York University and Human Rights Watch, armed groups killed 1,900 civilians and kidnapped more than 3,300 people in the region between June 2017 and June 2019. The demobilisation of militias is a priority for MONUSCO, which has been present in the DR Congo since 1999.

On Sunday, Guterres will visit Beni, one of the epicentres of the Ebola epidemic, about 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Goma. DR Congo health officials said late Thursday that there have been "2,006 deaths (1,901 confirmed and 105 probable)" since August 2018. It is the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history after more than 11,000 people were killed in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016.