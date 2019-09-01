close
September 1, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Fascist Modi writing gruesome chapter in IHK: Firdous

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday the fascist Modi was writing a gruesome chapter of tyranny and oppression in Indian Held Kashmir.

In tweets, she said India had made lives miserable for people in the occupied Valley. Occupied Kashmir was completely cut off from the rest of the world as 26 days had passed since the curfew was imposed there.

Dr. Awan said the Kashmiri people were faced with severe shortages of food items and medicines. Seriously ill and elderly people were also deprived of health facilities. She noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan while representing the true aspirations of the nation had expressed his strong commitment to firmly stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

While referring to the Kashmir Hour observed on Friday, the special assistant said the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan demonstrated unprecedented solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir.

