100th birth anniversary of Amrita Pritam observed

ISLAMABAD: The 100th birth anniversary of one of the most prominent Punjabi writers Amrita Pritam was observed on Saturday.

Poet, author and essayist, Amrita is considered as one of the most prominent women writer. Amrit Kaur, who became known by her stage name, Amrita Pritam was born in British India's Gujranwala, Punjab (present-day Pakistan).

Kala Gulab, her autobiography revealed details of her personal life. Her book worked as a force for women to be able to speak out about their experiences with marriage and love. One of the most famous poems of Pritam is, 'Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu,' or 'I invoke Waris Shah today.' The poem is based on Partition of 1947, it is in reference to the famous 18-century Sufi poet, Waris Shah.

The poet was known for her writings in the Punjabi language but she also wrote in Hindi and Urdu. Another famous work by Pritam was her book, Pinjar, which is considered as the best-written book about the partition between Pakistan and India. The book was also created into a movie.

In 1985, the poet was nominated for Rajya Sabha. She has also been awarded for her work as a literary marvel. In 1981 she received a Bharatiya Jnanpith literary award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 2005. She died on October 31, 2005, in Delhi.