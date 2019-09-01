India looking for pretext to make Kartarpur project fractured

ISLAMABAD: India is looking for pretext to make the Kartarpur Corridor project fractured so that it shouldn’t become another strong bond of closeness between Pakistan and Sikh community. Indian security agencies are sceptic about the benevolence of Pakistan and expressed their fear that Khalistan Group can use the corridor for its activities.

Highly placed diplomatic sources told The News that after subverting the project, India will conveniently shift the blame to Pakistan. Pakistan is engaged in construction process of a service lane to facilitate the pilgrims to visit from zero-line to Kartarpur Sahib before the deadline of October 31st.

India is asking for building a 300-metre bridge from zero-line to Kartarpur, but, practically the construction wouldn’t be possible within this short span of time. India could use it as an excuse for denying facilities on the auspicious occasion of birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. Pakistan’s technical coordination committee has assured that the proposed bridge will now be constructed after the celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary is over.

The Sikh community has serious doubts about Indian’s intentions and for the reason India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to say on Saturday that the Narendra Modi government is committed to completing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor within the stipulated time.

The assurances by the minister came a day after Pakistan and India held a meeting of the technical committee, at the Zero Point in Gurdaspur in Punjab, on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, amid heightened tensions between the two countries after annexation of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHJK) and its splitting by India.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Pakistan and India are still discussing the modalities regarding opening of the corridor at Narowal on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib in November.

Over the past few months many rounds of meetings have been held on the Kartarpur corridor during which the experts from the two sides have discussed its alignment, coordinates and other engineering aspects of the proposed crossing points. In July, delegations of the two countries had held a meeting on the Pakistani side of the Attari-Wagah border to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947. Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.

Meanwhile, sources pointed out that despite two-way extreme tension the secretary-level meeting exclusively regarding the corridor will likely be held next week. Indian Charge d Affairs has gone to New Delhi with the proposal of meeting, the sources added. Pakistan has already downgraded the diplomatic channels, but it has maintained that it will go ahead with the corridor. Pakistan's gesture is being widely hailed by Sikh community across the world.

The first group of Sikh pilgrims is likely to visit Kartarpur on November 8. The 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 12. Indian government has technically abolished the slot of high commissioner for Pakistan for the time being since former high commissioner for Pakistan Ajay Basaria has been posted in the ministry of External Affairs who was expelled from Pakistan in the wake of August 5 actions of the Indian government about IHK.