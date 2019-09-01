Protest against police

JHANG: Scores of residents of Al Jannat Colony on Saturday staged a demonstration against City police SHO for allegedly supporting land grabbers to occupy their house.

The protesters, including women, told that accused land grabber Rasheed along with his accomplices entered their house and beat women and allegedly tried to kick out them from their house.

They alleged that the land grabbers were accompanied by the City police SHO, who is reportedly a close friend of the alleged land grabber. They said that if he police would not take action against the land mafia, they would stage a sit-in in front of the CM House. When contacted, the police spokesman Wasil Behlol said that DPO Attaur Rehman had taken serious notice of the protest of the family and ordered the DSP City to launch an inquiry into the incident.