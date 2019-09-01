CM orders steps to keep Torkham border open 24/7

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the officials concerned to initiate night services at Torkham border from Monday on a trial basis to keep it open round-the-clock.

While chairing a meeting to review the arrangements being made to open the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham24/7, the chief minister directed the officials to put all arrangements in place,

said an official handout.Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, officials of Customs and the National Logistics Cell and others attended the meeting. Mahmood Khan said that a comprehensive report should be presented to him about this matter, adding that the borderwould be opened formally by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to promote regional trade and commerce.

The chief minister was informed that all arrangements have been finalised including posting of relevant officialswhereas currently work is being carried out at the border in two shifts which will be extended to three shifts from Monday, next week.

The chief minister directed themeeting that lighting arrangements should be put in place to ensure night-time operations at the border.Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government had provided all facilities to ensure the opening of the border 24/7.

He told themeeting that surprise night-time visits would be conducted from next week to inspect the arrangements firsthand.Mahmood said this initiative would not only promote trade and commerce between the neighbouring countries but would also promote regional trade thereby generating huge revenue for the country.