Thousands protest UK PM’s move to suspend parliament

LONDON: Protesters wielding pro-democracy placards and EU flags rallied on Saturday in dozens of British cities against Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s controversial move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.

In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gates of Downing Street in London chanting "Boris Johnson shame on you!"

"I´m absolutely disgusted by what´s happening here," said attendee Maya Dunn, 66, a Dutch citizen living in Britain, who accused Johnson of "riding roughshod over everybody". "You just can´t trust him," she said.

The demonstrations come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson´s opponents will go to court to block his move to suspend parliament from mid-September and legislate against leaving the European Union without an agreement.

Johnson, who only came to power in July following a Conservative Party leadership election, has promised Britain will depart the bloc on October 31 under any circumstances. His parliament suspension was widely seen as a way of limiting the time Johnson´s opponents have to organise against him.

In London, participants heard speeches from opposition politicians on a stage erected on Whitehall before marching through Westminster. Some held hand-written signs reading "defend democracy: resist the parliament shutdown" and "wake up UK! Or welcome to Germany 1933". Organisers using the slogan “StopTheCoup” claimed as many as 100,000 people had turned out in London.