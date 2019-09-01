Thousands protest UK PM’s move to suspend parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Protesters wielding pro-democracy placards and EU flags rallied on Saturday in dozens of British cities against Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s controversial move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.
In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gates of Downing Street in London chanting "Boris Johnson shame on you!"
"I´m absolutely disgusted by what´s happening here," said attendee Maya Dunn, 66, a Dutch citizen living in Britain, who accused Johnson of "riding roughshod over everybody". "You just can´t trust him," she said.
The demonstrations come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson´s opponents will go to court to block his move to suspend parliament from mid-September and legislate against leaving the European Union without an agreement.
Johnson, who only came to power in July following a Conservative Party leadership election, has promised Britain will depart the bloc on October 31 under any circumstances. His parliament suspension was widely seen as a way of limiting the time Johnson´s opponents have to organise against him.
In London, participants heard speeches from opposition politicians on a stage erected on Whitehall before marching through Westminster. Some held hand-written signs reading "defend democracy: resist the parliament shutdown" and "wake up UK! Or welcome to Germany 1933". Organisers using the slogan “StopTheCoup” claimed as many as 100,000 people had turned out in London.
LONDON: Protesters wielding pro-democracy placards and EU flags rallied on Saturday in dozens of British cities against Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s controversial move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.
In the biggest demonstration, thousands of whistle-blowing, drum-banging people gathered raucously outside the gates of Downing Street in London chanting "Boris Johnson shame on you!"
"I´m absolutely disgusted by what´s happening here," said attendee Maya Dunn, 66, a Dutch citizen living in Britain, who accused Johnson of "riding roughshod over everybody". "You just can´t trust him," she said.
The demonstrations come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson´s opponents will go to court to block his move to suspend parliament from mid-September and legislate against leaving the European Union without an agreement.
Johnson, who only came to power in July following a Conservative Party leadership election, has promised Britain will depart the bloc on October 31 under any circumstances. His parliament suspension was widely seen as a way of limiting the time Johnson´s opponents have to organise against him.
In London, participants heard speeches from opposition politicians on a stage erected on Whitehall before marching through Westminster. Some held hand-written signs reading "defend democracy: resist the parliament shutdown" and "wake up UK! Or welcome to Germany 1933". Organisers using the slogan “StopTheCoup” claimed as many as 100,000 people had turned out in London.