5,000 bodies found in unmarked graves in Mexico since 2006

MEXICO CITY: Nearly 5,000 bodies have been found in more than 3,000 unmarked graves since Mexico deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006, the government said Friday in its first comprehensive report on the carnage.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence since launching the so-called “drug war,” and activists and family members of the country´s 40,000 missing persons have been denouncing mass graves for years. But the report is the first time the authorities have done a nationwide survey to establish how many there are, and how many victims are buried in them. It found 3,024 unmarked graves nationwide, with at least 4,974 bodies, Karla Quintana, head of the national search commission for missing persons, told a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on International Day of the Disappeared.

“This is the first time the federal government has recognized the number of unmarked graves,” she said. “This is not about numbers, though. These are people who are missing and whose loved ones are searching for them. Authorities believe most of the victims were murdered by criminal gangs, sometimes in collusion with corrupt local officials, said Alejandro Encinas, deputy minister for human rights.