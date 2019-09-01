One dead, six wounded in knife attack near French city of Lyon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LYON: One person was killed and another six wounded in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said. Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing. A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.
