One dead, six wounded in knife attack near French city of Lyon

LYON: One person was killed and another six wounded in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said. Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing. A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.