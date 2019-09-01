close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
AFP
September 1, 2019

One dead, six wounded in knife attack near French city of Lyon

AFP
September 1, 2019

LYON: One person was killed and another six wounded in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said. Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing. A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

