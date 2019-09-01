US actress Valerie Harper dead at 80

LOS ANGELES: Valerie Harper, one of US television´s biggest stars in the 1970s for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spin-off “Rhoda,” died Friday after a long battle with lung and brain cancer. She was 80. Harper won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rhoda Morgenstern, Moore´s brash, wisecracking and neurotic neighbor, eventually earning her own sitcom. A 1974 episode of “Rhoda” in which her character got married was watched by more than 50 million Americans, which The New York Times described as a cultural phenomenon in which “we got together as a nation, in anticipation and retrospection, to watch a marriage.