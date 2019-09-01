close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 1, 2019

Palestinian dies of wounds from Gaza-Israel border clashes

World

AFP
September 1, 2019

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian wounded during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border died on Saturday, the health ministry in the blockaded coastal enclave said. Badreddin Abu Musa, 25, was “hit by a bullet to the head (in Friday´s clashes) and died this morning”, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement. Abu Mussa was taking part alongside hundreds of Palestinians in demonstrations near the border with Israel, he said. At least 75 Palestinians were wounded, including 42 other Palestinians hit by live fire, he said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World