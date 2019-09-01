Palestinian dies of wounds from Gaza-Israel border clashes

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian wounded during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border died on Saturday, the health ministry in the blockaded coastal enclave said. Badreddin Abu Musa, 25, was “hit by a bullet to the head (in Friday´s clashes) and died this morning”, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement. Abu Mussa was taking part alongside hundreds of Palestinians in demonstrations near the border with Israel, he said. At least 75 Palestinians were wounded, including 42 other Palestinians hit by live fire, he said in a statement.