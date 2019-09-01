close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Newsdesk
September 1, 2019

12 dead, 50 injured in India chemical factory blast

World

September 1, 2019

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people were killed and around 50 injured after a series of explosions at a chemical factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday, hospital officials and police said. An official at Shirpur's sub-district hospital in Dhule district said that 12 people had died in the explosion. "There are around 37 injured admitted here, and we have transferred another 12 patients," D.N. Wagh told media. The first explosion at the factory took place around 9.30 a.m. (0400 GMT), police officer Sanjay Ahire said. Videos from the incident on local news channels showed thick black smoke billowing out of the factory.—News desk

