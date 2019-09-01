close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Newsdesk
September 1, 2019

Merkel hints at return to academia after politics

World

September 1, 2019

LEIPZIG: German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to suggest on Saturday that she might return to academia at the end of her current term in office, which ends in 2021. “All universities that have given me an honorary doctorate will anyway hear from me again when I’m no longer chancellor,” Merkel, who has been in office since 2005, said in a speech at the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management. HHL gave Merkel, a former physicist, the honorary qualification at a ceremony attended by Christine Lagarde, the nominee to become next head of the European Central Bank. “I will return and will not be staying for a short time like today. (I) will be staying longer,” said Merkel, drawing laughter from the audience.

