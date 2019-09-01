Rabies claims one more life as stray dogs continue to haunt Karachiites

M. Waqar Bhatti

KARACHI: Rabies encephalitis, a lethal viral but vaccine-preventable disease, claimed another life in Karachi when a man from Khairpur district of Sindh died late on Friday night at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, officials said.

“A 55-year-old Rajab Ali was bitten by a stray dog 10 years back but he was not immunised. He was bitten again by a stray dog in Khairpur two months ago and he developed Rabies and was brought to Karachi. He was provided comfort care but only survived for 4 days and expired a short while ago at the JPMC. He was a farmer by profession,” Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali told the media late on Friday night. It was the 13th death due to Rabies in the city this year. A 50-year-old woman from District Sanghar died last month, who was also provided hospice care at the Dog Bite Centre of the JPMC after developing full-blown Rabies in July 2019.

Experts say Rabies was a viral disease that was mainly caused by a bite from a rabid dog and it was incurable if the victim was not given anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and immunoglobulin immediately after dog bite. The Sindh health officials said Ali was the 13th victim with full-blown Rabies but first from Khairpur district, adding that the number of deaths due to Rabies could be much higher in the province, where over 95,000 people have so far been bitten by stray dogs till July 2019.

Dr Seemin Jamali said they provided hospice care -- which focuses on the palliation of a chronically or terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms -- to the victim and counselling to his family members, adding that the patient had developed hydrophobia and was in immense pain and misery. “Nothing can be done for such patients and we help them to have 0maximum peace and comfort in the last days of their life.

That is why it is immensely important that people are prevented from dog bite and if somebody is bitten by a stray or even a pet dog, he or she must be given ARV and immunoglobulin,” Dr Seemin said.