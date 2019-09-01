Cop on the run after double murder

RAWALPINDI: A Muhafiz Squad constable allegedly gunned down two persons – an elderly man and his young son – at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital emergency department in the small hours of Saturday and escaped from the scene.

The accused allegedly also shot injured another constable when he tried to intercept him. One Rashid Khan, resident of Samot area of Kalar Syedan Tehsil, lodged a complaint with the Ganjmandi Police Station stating that he was with his nephew Navid Pervaiz, brother Aqib Khan and injured uncle Lehrasib Khan at the DHQ Hospital emergency department at around 1.20am when the Muhafiz Squad constable Tehseen Tariq armed with a pistol rushed in and allegedly opened fire at Lehrasib Khan and Naveed Pervaiz. As a result, Lehrasib died on the spot, while Naveed was critically injured and died after some time. As the attacker was escaping, a cop deployed at the hospital’s main gate tried to intercept Tehseen but he allegedly shot at him too and ran away.

Ganjmandi police have registered an FIR against Tehseen and initiated investigation. In another incident, the police have arrested a cop, identified as Sultan Khan, and recovered 3kg hashish and 2kg opium on his person. He was detailed at the Waris Khan police station. Mandra police have registered a case against him and started investigation. Police have hinted at his links with the drug mafia.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana has ordered the arrest of the fleeing cop within 24 hours. He also ordered an inquiry against Head Constable Abid Hussain, who was deployed at the main gate of the hospital and cop Rashed deployed in the emergency ward after suspending them. The COP said both the cops would be sacked after a departmental inquiry. He said black sheep in the police department would not be tolerated. The CPO has directed the SSP Operations to supervise the inquiry. In addition, Chauntra police have found the body of an unknown young woman who was killed and thrown in Sawan River. Her body carried visible marks of torture. Police said the victim was yet to be identified.