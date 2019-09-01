close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

‘Newlywed woman killed by husband, in-laws’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: A newlywed woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in the Haer police limits on Saturday. The police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started investigations. The victim was identified as Aliza. Her husband told the police that she died of heart attack. However, the victim's parents spotted torture marks on her body and alleged that her in-laws had subjected her to torture which resulted in her death.

