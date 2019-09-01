Passenger injured in firing at train

TOBA TEK SINGH: A passenger sustained injuries when some unidentified men opened fired at the Shah Hussain Express at Gojra on Friday night.

The passenger was identified as Kashif of Lahore. Witnesses said when the train reached near the railway level crossing, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at the train and one of the bullets broke a widow-glass of a bogie and hit the passenger.

The injured passenger was shifted to the THQ Hospital Gojra where doctors referred him to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The train was stopped by the driver after the incident and it remained at Gojra for half an hour.

When contacted, district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that soon after the incident, Gojra City police sub-inspector Muhammad Amir had rushed to the spot, but he found

that the area where firing was reported was in the railway station’s limit so Gojra City police had not registered the FIR of the incident However, the railway police also did not register the FIR till the filing of this report.