US blacklists Iran oil tanker

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) on Saturday blacklisted Iranian oil tanker ‘Adrian Darya’ following repeated warnings over its valuable oil cargo. Previously known as Grace 1, the ship has been bouncing around the Mediterranean after being held for six weeks by Gibraltar on suspicion its cargo was bound for Syria.
