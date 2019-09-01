close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
HK
Hanif Khalid
September 1, 2019

Customs: 2 chief collectors, two collectors take charge tomorrow

Top Story

HK
Hanif Khalid
September 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Two chief collectors and same number of collectors of Customs will take charge in Lahore and Karachi respectively tomorrow (Monday). According to a notification, FBR’s Chief Collector of Customs (Central) Lahore of grade 21 Zeba Hai Azhar has been appointed as Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central) Lahore. Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi, Collector Model Customs Collectorate Preventive, has been posted as Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central) Lahore. FBR's Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed as Collector of Model Customs Collectorate of Exports Customs Karachi, while Collector Model Customs Collectorate Exports Karachi Muhammad Saqib Saeed has been given charge of Collector Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story