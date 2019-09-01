Customs: 2 chief collectors, two collectors take charge tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Two chief collectors and same number of collectors of Customs will take charge in Lahore and Karachi respectively tomorrow (Monday). According to a notification, FBR’s Chief Collector of Customs (Central) Lahore of grade 21 Zeba Hai Azhar has been appointed as Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central) Lahore. Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi, Collector Model Customs Collectorate Preventive, has been posted as Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central) Lahore. FBR's Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed as Collector of Model Customs Collectorate of Exports Customs Karachi, while Collector Model Customs Collectorate Exports Karachi Muhammad Saqib Saeed has been given charge of Collector Model Customs Collectorate of Preventive Karachi.