38 Taliban killed in Afghan forces’ Kunduz operation

KABUL/KUNDUZ: At least twelve Afghan security forces’ personnel and 38 Taliban militants were killed during clashes in Kunduz city, capital of northern Kunduz province, on Saturday, as security forces fought a tense battle to evict the militants from the city, authorities said. While Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Afghan security forces "repelled" a coordinated Taliban assault on Kunduz on Saturday.

The clashes started roughly at 1:00 am local time Saturday after militants armed with assault rifles, machine guns and rocket launchers attacked the city from three locations, in an attack aiming to take full control of the strategic city. "Some 38 Taliban militants were killed, 10 wounded following airstrikes in surrounding areas of Kunduz city and 32 militants surrendered to security forces since early hours of Saturday when the clashes started," the country's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The militants were using people houses, a hospital and health clinics as fighting positions and they were using civilians as human shields, the statement added. "A counter-attack operation is ongoing but security forces are cautious to avoid civilian casualties. Their top priority is to protect the civilians," the statement noted. Meantime, a local TV channel Tolo News TV reported that militants overran two police districts in Kunduz city and they also captured eight security force members during the clashes. Streets were mainly deserted and most shops remained close throughout the day as heavy clashes were continuing as of Saturday afternoon across the city, 250 km north of the capital Kabul. Mobile phone service was also cut in the city hours after fighting started.