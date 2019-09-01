Gunmen open fire at Shah Hussain Express in Gojra, a passenger injured

TOBA TEK SINGH: A passenger sustained injuries when some unidentified men opened fired at the Shah Hussain Express at Gojra on Friday night. The passenger was identified as Kashif of Lahore. Witnesses said when the train reached near the railway level crossing, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at the train and one of the bullets broke a widow-glass of a bogie and hit the passenger. The injured passenger was shifted to the THQ Hospital Gojra where doctors referred him to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The train was stopped by the driver after the incident and it remained at Gojra for half an hour.