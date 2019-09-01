Govt failed to make useful diplomacy on Kashmir, claims Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said the government should make serious diplomatic efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a press conference after a PML-N re-organization committee meeting on Saturday, he said giving more time to the government was tantamount to putting the country’s security and democracy at risk.

The PTI government failed to make diplomacy useful for Kashmiris only because of

its inexperience and ineligibility. The former interior minister said Indian should be compelled to lift curfew and end blackout and for this purpose, the government should seek help from the US president and other superpowers.

He said the justice system should be transparent and impartial in the country. He demanded if an accountability judge had been transferred on the basis of video evidence which was proved genuine, Nawaz Sharif’s sentence should also be reversed.

He said the nomination of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members had to be made with the consensus of prime minister and the leader of opposition, and the government solely did not have any constitutional right to nominate ECP members.

He urged PML-N workers to get prepared for the next general elections as the PML-N would launch a campaign to hold early elections in the country.

To a question regarding Kashmir, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had raised voice against atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir during a United Nations session and highlighted the sacrifi-ces of Kashmiris.