Monsoon rainfall expected in Balochistan

LAHORE: The synoptic situation shows a seasonal low lay over northern Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the southern parts of the country.

On Saturday Lahore, received moderate to heavy showers which lowered the temperature and turned the weather pleasant.It provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 and 27 degree Celsius, respectively in Lahore.

According to the local meteorological office, rain, wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Kashmir.

Rain, wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is also expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall was recording during the last 24 hours in a number of cities, including Attock, 88mm, Okara 48, Rahim Yar Khan, 30, Chakwal, 11, Bahawalpur, 8, Sialkot (AP 4, City 1), Faisalabad, 3, Sahiwal, 2, Murree, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore.