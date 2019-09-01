Kashmir Hour marked at several Pakistani missions across world

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Hour was marked at several Pakistani missions abroad wherein a large number of overseas Pakistanis rallied to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and condemn Indian atrocities against the innocent people of the occupied valley.

United Kingdom:

A ceremony was held at Pakistan High Commission in London on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Over 300 people from around Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora attended the gathering.

Addressing on the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Nafees Zakariya said Kashmir is an internationally recognised issue. There are UN Security Council resolutions on it which call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under a UN-supervised plebiscite, he said, adding that UNSC resolutions do not allow any party to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, which India has blatantly violated.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission, photos reflecting the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in IHK were displayed on the occasion. At Friday prayers at the Pakistan High Commission, a collective prayer was also offered for the Kashmiris.

United States:

A ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington to express solidarity with the people of the occupied valley. Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan addressed the ceremony, which was attended by officials of the embassy, representatives of the Pakistani and Kashmiri-American community.

Canada:

In Canada, the High Commission of Pakistan in Ottawa arranged a ceremony to observe the Kashmir Hour. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar briefly addressed the gathering and said that the Pakistanis across the globe are with their Kashmiri brethren who are going through a very tough time. He said the international community should take notice of sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Participants of the event held placards condemning the human rights situation in the occupied valley.

France:

In France, the Kashmir Hour was observed in a befitting manner to extend support to the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani community in Paris, Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin-ul-Haque reiterated the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and to continue political, diplomatic and moral support for their cause.

Saudi Arabia:

In Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of the occupied valley and to show their resolve to extend all political, diplomatic and moral assistance to the the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the participants, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz said the day is a manifestation of the resolve that the Pakistani nation will not remain silent until the Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.

Japan:

In Japan, a gathering was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. Participants of the gathering carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed said the Indian government through its inhumane and barbaric actions cannot suppress the righteous demand of the Kashmiri people.

Belgium and Luxembourg: In Belgium and Luxembourg, Pakistani and Kashmiri community joined in large numbers at an event organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and expressed support to the cause of Kashmir.

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played at the ceremony. People chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir and condemned Indian fascism in the occupied valley that has led to human rights violations of worst kind in the past three weeks.

Iran:

In Iran, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran and Pakistani consulates in Mashhad and Zahidan expressed solidarity with Muslims of the Indian-held Kashmir. Large banners with condemnation remarks against Indian government, including message of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of people of Kashmir, were hoisted at the embassy and consulate buildings.

Kabul:

An event was organised at the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul to expressing solidarity with Kashmir. Entire embassy staff including the ambassador participated in the programme. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played.

Dushanbe:

A ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to express solidarity with the people of the Indian-held Kashmir.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by playing of anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Community members from all walks of life including embassy officials participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Imran Haider highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the valley. He highlighted the illegal and unilateral actions of the Indian government to change the demography of the disputed territory. He added that such steps of India were in contravention of the UNSC resolutions and a breach of the Simla Agreement.

In the end, a special documentary on the plight of the Kashmiris in the occupiedalley was played for the audience.