Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Faryal Talpur’s lawyers allege political victimisation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The family members and lawyers of Faryal Talpur held meeting with her at Adiala Jail on Saturday.

The lawyers included former provincial minister Ziaul Hussain Lanjaar and Ghulam Mustafa Laghari. After the meeting, Ziaul Hussain said Faryal Talpur has not been provided B-class as per the court order along with lack of health facilities.

"Due to recent heat wave in Rawalpindi, Faryal Talpur is suffering from skin allergy and she has a cataract in her eye along with prior heart problems," he said. Ziaul Hussain said it was advised by doctors of Services Hospital Islamabad to get Faryal Talpur examined by heart specialists, but this too was ignored. He alleged that it is evident that the PTI government is subjecting Faryal Talpur to political victimisation.

