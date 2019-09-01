close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Brecht play performed at PNCA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Islamabad: The stage play of a Brecht Urdu version was performed here at the auditorium of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The performance was organised by 29 Production in collaboration with the German Embassy and PNCA. Translated by Mansoor Saeed, directed by Asif Shah and co-directed by Akash Bukhari, the play tells the story of a rich merchant, who must cross the fictional Ya-hi Desert to close an oil deal. During the trip, the class differences between him and his working-class porter were shown.

As he becomes increasingly afraid of the desert, the merchant's brutality increased and he felt terribly alone without police nearby to protect him. During the course he killed one of his servants, the merchant was being trialled in the court and set free on the grounds that it happened in self-defence which showed that the society served only the rich and it was the poor who paid the price. The play reflected the inequalities and injustice between the rich and the poor.

